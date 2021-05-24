Govt announces $200m in unemployment benefit

$200 million in unemployment income support to Fijians affected by COVID-19 both in the formal and informal sectors has been announced today.

Starting 1 August 2021, every affected Fijian will be entitled to a monthly allowance of $120 for six months, which will be paid in two lump-sum payments.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the first lump-sum payout of $360 per person will be done in August 2021 to cater for the 3 months from August to October, with a total estimated payout of around $100 million.

This support will assist individuals who are in the formal and informal sectors, are above the age of 18 years, living in Viti Levu and do not benefit from any social welfare payments, education allowances, any other government-funded assistance or withdrawals from Fiji National Provident Fund.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this assistance will only be provided to those eligible individuals who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the application period ends.

Eligible Fijians have at least three weeks to ensure that they get at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

No jabs, no assistance.

“We will make the second payment of $360 in November to eligible Fijians provided they are fully vaccinated by 31 October, with a total estimated payout of an additional $100 million. This payment will cater for the 3 months ending January 2022. We will make medical exceptions for those with a certificate from the PS for Health and Medical Services”.

Sayed-Khaiyum says individuals will be required to apply for this assistance, and payouts will be made using M-Paisa and My-Cash platforms.

It will also be mandatory for applicants to provide their birth registration number and their tax identification number apart from other details. This is necessary because assistance is being paid out on an individual basis. So, for example, if there are four eligible individuals per household, the household will receive an unemployment payout of $1,440 dollars for the first payment and an additional $1,440 for second payment. A household with 10 eligible individuals will receive a total payment of $7,200 directly from Government.

He adds the earlier initiative whereby unemployed Fijians were eligible for $220 fortnightly payout from FNPF will continue for members with sufficient General Account balances.

All those who have exhausted their General Account balances or do not want to access their General Account balance will be eligible for the $720 per-person payout under the new initiative.