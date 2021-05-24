FRA satisfied with budget allocation

Fiji Roads Authority will be focusing on improving existing roads, preserving existing infrastructure and completing ongoing projects.

Acting CEO, Kamal Prasad says they are happy with the $272.4 million allocated to them in the 2021-2022 national budget.

$12.6 million is the operating expenditure and $259.8 million for capital expenditure.

Prasad says given the cuts in government revenue and expenditure, they are confident the amount allocated to them will be sufficient to complete their programmes for the new financial year.

$72.9 million has been set aside for the maintenance of FRA’s road assets, $50 million for the renewal and rehabilitation of roads, $34.0 million for the Upgrade and Replacement of Bridges and $15.9 million for the Rural Roads.