British Embassy ensures support for Fijians

British High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr Brian Jones.

The British Embassy ensures that Fijians are treated fairly once they complete their service in the British Armed Forces.

Some Fijians were denied citizenship in the UK after serving in the army, and according to the British High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr Brian Jones, this is an area they are working on to ensure they provide the best support needed by Fijians after serving.

Dr Jones says it’s the choice of the veteran if they prefer to stay in the UK or come back to Fiji.

“I can assure you that there are people that look really closely at all applications; they take it very seriously, and we absolutely try our best to support those who want to go to the UK and remain after they serve, as well as those who want to come back and visit the UK.”

Dr Jones says they will also consider their immigration rules and visa and passport issues while supporting this British personnel.

The British Embassy says they will continue to respect and acknowledge the service of British personnel and all Fijians who served in our Armed Forces.