BOVs crucial partners says Rauto

The Board of Visitors at various hospitals around the country plays a crucial role in supporting the Ministry of Health’s objectives in providing quality healthcare.

This was highlighted by Acting Chief Medical Advisor Lusia Cikamaitana Rauto.

Rauto commended the work of organizations and groups like the Board of Visitors, which assist in improving healthcare services to the public.

She stated that the Ministry of Health cannot accomplish everything on its own and requires community support.

The Acting Chief Medical Advisor emphasized that health is about partnerships and people.

Rauto added that every health facility has a Board of Visitors, which is a way for individuals to contribute to improving the health sector.