Boosting disaster readiness

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management is ramping up initiatives aimed at fostering resilience in Fijian communities in an ongoing effort to boost disaster readiness across the nation.

Speaking during the Disaster Awareness Week celebration this morning at Koronivia, Nausori, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka emphasizes the importance of preparedness as the country moves into cyclone season.

Ditoka addressing local leaders and residents, pointing out that disaster readiness is not only about emergency response but also about building resilient communities capable of withstanding natural disasters.

“We want all Fijians to be on the same level in terms of disaster readiness. Preparing in advance is key to safeguarding lives, properties, and livelihoods.”

The government’s comprehensive approach involves educating communities about essential preparedness measures, such as securing properties, creating evacuation plans, and establishing communication networks for emergencies.

The awareness week marks the disaster management training provided to the people of Navuso and the live flood evacuation drill.