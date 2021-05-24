Body discovered along King's Highway

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Teidamu, Lautoka.
FBC News understands the body was found at the bottom of a hill, just outside of Matawalu village.
Police are at the scene trying to retrieve the body.
Stay with us for this developing story.
