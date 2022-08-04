Blue Pacific non-traditional maritime threats increasing

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (From left), Commandant of the United States Coast Guard, Admiral Linda Fagan. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The 1.3 billion square miles of Blue Pacific faces increasing non-traditional maritime threats.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this includes illegal and under-reported fishing as well as tuna and other shipping-related industries being used by drug cartels.

During his meeting with the Commandant of the United States Coast Guard, Admiral Linda Fagan at the US Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC, Bainimarama acknowledged the USA for its broad partnership with Fiji and the Pacific region in maritime cooperation.

Bainimarama says he hopes to work more closely with the US Coast Guard and the Navy in improving surveillance and information sharing between Pacific states.

He says small island states with limited naval and other surveillance capabilities face considerable challenges in managing their waters as well as monitoring activities on the high seas.

Commandant Fagan welcomed Bainimarama to the Coast Guard Headquarters and said she looked forward to visiting Fiji in the near future.