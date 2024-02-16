Biomedical training enhances staff capability

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Health’s biomedical staff have undergone Biomedical Training this month to enhance their knowledge and skills regarding the medical engineering industry.

The training was conducted by The Medical Room, which specializes in providing outstanding recruitment, training, and project consulting services.

This involved testing the Electro surgery Unit and Operating Theater Equipment.

The training was organized in collaboration with SPC, MFAT Cure Kids, and the Health Ministry.