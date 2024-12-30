Better governance needed for village progress

One of the main challenges facing rural communities in Fiji is the lack of effective governance at the village level, according to Assistant Minister for the Prime Minister’s Office Sakiusa Tubuna.

Speaking at the Togalevu Day celebrations, Tubuna said that poor governance was a major barrier to development in many villages across Fiji.

He reiterated the importance of improving local governance to ensure that community projects are successfully implemented.

Article continues after advertisement

“Good governance is essential for the progress of our villages. This is a critical issue affecting development across rural communities, and it must be addressed if we are to successfully roll out projects that benefit our people.”

Tubuna pointed out the need for a coordinated approach involving all relevant stakeholders, including various government Ministries, to strengthen governance structures in iTaukei villages.

He explained that improving village leadership and governance is crucial for fostering sustainable development and ensuring that government initiatives are carried out effectively at the grassroots level.

By strengthening local leadership, Tubuna believes Fiji can unlock the full potential of its rural communities and drive meaningful progress.