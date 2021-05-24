Beqa Island new area of interest

Beqa Island is the new area of interest as COVID-19 continues to batter the country.

The island was identified by the Health Ministry following the death of a 70-year-old man from Dakuni village on September 8.

He was bedridden and was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says a health team was dispatched to the Island on Friday for awareness, contact tracing, outbreak assessment, risk assessment for positive cases, vaccination, and to deliver clinical care.

Dr. Fong says two new cases have also been identified at Dakuibeqa village bringing the total number of cases to three.

He adds the 75 percent of the island’s target population have received their first dose and 23 percent have received their second dose.

Food rations were provided to affected families in Dakuni village, and movement restriction is now in place for the whole island.

Kadavu recorded two new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases on the island to 465.

Eight patients are admitted at Vunisea hospital, five are COVID positive and currently in stable condition, and three are negative for COVID-19.

Dr. Fong says movement restrictions and targeted village lockdowns for Tawava village and the villages in Yawe District remain in force.

Malolo Island recorded six new cases in the village of Solevu bringing the total number of cases to 87.

Six positive cases have also recovered and have been discharged while 26 cases remain active and are under surveillance.

Movement restrictions remain in force for all villages on the island.

One new case was also identified on Naviti Island.

A community engagement team has arrived on the Island and will undertake awareness, community assessment, and disease surveillance activities over the next two weeks.