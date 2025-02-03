Batiwale is new Online Safety Commissioner

New Commissioner for the Online Safety Commission, Filipe Batiwale [Source: Supplied]

Filipe Batiwale, a lawyer specializing in cyber law and digital asset protection, has been appointed the new Commissioner for the Online Safety Commission.

With over seven years of experience in his field, Batiwale is expected to play a key role in strengthening online safety, collaborating with stakeholders, and ensuring the Commission fulfils its mandate under the Online Safety Act.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica praised Batiwale’s expertise and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the Commission in addressing evolving online safety challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

Batiwale’s focus will be on promoting accountability and responsible online interactions to create safer digital environments.