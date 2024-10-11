Bainivalu highlights lack of awareness on fish ban

[File Photo]

The lack of knowledge on the harvest of Kawakawa and Donu while they spawn has prompted authorities to increase awareness of the vulnerability of the species of fish that are rapidly declining from the marine ecosystem.

This was shared by the Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu.

She says the endeavour to salvage the endangered and extinct organisms extends beyond the initiatives undertaken by stakeholders and government.

Bainivalu says the continuous harvest of the species of fish that are banned indicates the necessity for awareness to be intensified in communities.

“In the community … they don’t even know that Kawakawa is banned now during this time, and they are selling it. So that’s a weakness on our part that we need to strengthen as a ministry.”

She says they have to create awareness before they implement enforcement for the effectiveness of their campaign on endangered and extinct species of fish.

“You know, it’d be unfair if you go out and, you know, enforce, confiscate, when you know that you haven’t done enough awareness on this, on the ban of this important fish species.”

The government enforces four months for the ban of all species of Kawakawa and Donu.

A fine of $10,000 or even up to $100,000 is imposed on an individual or business found in possession of the species of fish while they spawn from 1st June to 30th September.