Bainimarama’s mobile phone crucial for health

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been provided with a mobile telephone, according to the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS).

This device is crucial for his health management as it is connected to his pacemaker and allows real-time transmission of his heart condition data directly to his medical team in Melbourne.

The allocation was based on medical necessity and is part of the court order accompanying his conviction.

FCS Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa states that the FCS is committed to upholding the health, safety and dignity of all individuals in its custody.

He explains that protocols are designed to ensure every inmate receives appropriate care according to their security classification and medical needs.

The provisions made for Bainimarama are consistent with the policy of accommodating necessary medical requirements as supported by court directives.

The FCS emphasizes that while there may be differences in the management of inmates based on their individual circumstances, these measures are implemented to ensure the safety, security and well-being of all parties involved.

Dr Nakarawa stresses that all inmates are treated fairly with policies applied consistently in line with legal and medical guidelines.

Inmates attending court hearings are mandated to wear civilian clothing to ensure they are presented in a manner that aligns with the decorum of judicial proceedings and maintains their dignity.

In contrast, inmates requiring medical attention and transported to hospitals or medical facilities will do so in their correctional uniforms to maintain security and easy identification.

Dr Nakarawa reiterates that the FCS adheres to protocols that ensure equal treatment of all inmates, regardless of their status.

He adds that different inmates have different needs based on their security classifications and medical conditions.