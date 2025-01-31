Bail application filed in toddler death case

Sairusi Ceinaturaga

A 35-year-old man who allegedly caused the death of a one-year-old child in Cunningham, Nasinu last October has made a bail application.

However, state counsel indicated that they will object to this application.

Sairusi Ceinaturaga is charged with one count of murder, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, and one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

It is alleged that Ceinaturaga hit the child with an aluminum cooking spoon, then hit the child’s head on a wall, before throwing him onto a mattress.

It is also alleged that the accused slapped the deceased child’s three-year-old brother and bit him on the face.

Ceinaturaga also allegedly assaulted his de-facto-partner, the mother of the two children.

The judge has granted seven days for supplementary affidavits to be filed, and thereafter seven days has been given to the state to respond.

This matter will be called again on the 26th of next month for bail hearing while the substantive matter will be called next week.