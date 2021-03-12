BAF to monitor the import of animal products 

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji is concerned about the possibility of diseased animals or contaminated animal products being imported.

This can pose a health threat to Fijians.

A review of the Biosecurity Act of 2008 is before the cabinet which would allow animals and animal products to be detained and tested.

Principal Plant Protection Officer, Nitesh Datt says the Biosecurity Authority follows protocols to protect species in Fiji by testing imported animals and animal products for diseases or contaminations.

“We are looking at the pest and diseases related to the animal that will be brought into the country affecting the animal, particularly contaminating diseases”

The Biosecurity Act of 2008 states that BAF officers have the power to treat or destroy an animal or animal product.