Back to two-way traffic for Nadi Town

Good news for business owners with the Nadi Town Council confirming it will revert to the two-way traffic system by the end of this year.

Special Administrators chair Saliceni Raiwalui revealed this during an Access to Business Public consultation where concerns about traffic congestion were raised.

The current one-way system, which has been in place for some years, has faced criticism for causing significant traffic build-up in the town’s busy main street.

Article continues after advertisement

Raiwalui explains that after two productive meetings with the Fiji Roads Authority, all parties are now in agreement to return to the previous two-way system.

“It has caused a lot of blockage and problem. You know, people have to go right around. You know, so we just wanted to revert it as was in the past.”

He says the change is expected to help alleviate the congestion that has become a daily challenge for commuters and businesses alike.

The Nadi Town Council, in partnership with the FRA, is set to implement the change.

Raiwalui adds that this initiative is part of ongoing efforts to improve the town’s infrastructure and support local businesses by making the area more accessible and less congested.