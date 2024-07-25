Ba witnesses increase in criminal activities: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka while opening the Ba Multi Ethnic Youth Festival today in Lautoka

The Ba Province has witnessed a concerning increase in criminal activities among youth.

While opening the Ba Multi Ethnic Youth Festival today in Lautoka, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says these issues include drug abuse, human trafficking, violence against women and girls.

Gavoka says youth in Fiji make up a significant portion of the population, with 33.9% falling between the ages of 15 and 35.

Article continues after advertisement

But for the Ba Province alone, Gavoka highlights that they have a youth population of 84,751, with a mix of urban and rural youth from various ethnic groups.

He says this is why the festival is important as it will allow a lot of dialogue on social issues.

“These challenges are often exacerbated by factors such as unemployment, lack of education, urban drift, and social exclusion. This gathering seeks to address these issues by providing a platform for youth to engage in positive activities that promote personal development, social cohesion, community building, entrepreneurship, and climate action.”

Gavoka says with this being the First Ever Ba Multi-Ethnic Youth Festival, they have also been reminded to empower women and children, honor ancestral wisdom and foster unity.

The festival will feature a variety of games including Rugby 7s, Netball, Volleyball, and Futsal, providing an opportunity for youth to come together, showcase their talents, and engage in positive and constructive activities.

The festival which ends on Saturday, coincides with the Ba Provincial Council Meeting in Namoli Village.