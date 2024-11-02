Ba family seizes opportunity, earns big from mango sales

A family from Ba is making the most of the long weekend by selling mangoes in Suva, earning around $1,000 daily from their sales.

Reshma Wati, along with her husband, children, and close relatives, ten in total, left Ba early Thursday morning with a truckload of mangoes.

They are selling on the roadside and acting as middlemen for market vendors.

Wati says their mango plantations in Ba have had a strong season, and Suva has proven to be a great spot for sales.

“We make about $1000 plus in one day from the sale of mangoes. When we sell from early in the morning right up to the evening and we make that much.”

Wati adds that when mango season ends, her family will sell other fruits like pineapples, oranges, and watermelons. Her motivation to work hard is rooted in ensuring her children get a good education.

The family is staying with relatives while in Suva and plans to return to Ba tomorrow.