Australia's Prime Minister announces cabinet reshuffle

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced a Cabinet reshuffle following a series of damaging allegations.
Morrison said Linda Reynolds will leave the role of Minister of Defence and will be replaced by Peter Dutton, who was previously Minister of Home Affairs.
Christian Porter will leave as Attorney General and Minister for Industrial Relations and will be replaced by Michaelia Cash.
