Australia to host Fijian pathology trainee

[Source: FP]

The Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia has been awarded funding from the Australian Government to host a Fijian pathology trainee at a specialist laboratory.

Through the Australia Awards Fellowship, this fully funded position has enabled Dr Rosalind Bolevakarua, a Senior Medical Officer for the Pathology Department at Labasa Hospital, to be selected for the training.

Dr Bolevakarua, who went to Australia last month, will receive 10 weeks of anatomical pathology and haematology training at Canberra Hospital.

Dr Bolevakarua was selected in consultation with the RCPA and Fiji’s Ministry of Health, where she is employed.

Dr Bolevakarua is one of six overseas pathology trainees who will be hosted at laboratories across Australia as part of the Fellowship.

The other five trainees, from Kiribati, Tonga and Vietnam, will commence their training in early 2024.