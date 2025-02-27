Australia strengthens ties with Pacific in 2025 snapshot

The Australian government, in its 2025 Snapshot, reaffirms its commitment to empowering Pacific Island nations by prioritizing economic growth, security and law enforcement, fisheries protection, cultural engagement including sports and addressing the region’s most pressing challenge: climate change.

Released today by Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, the Australia in the World 2025 Snapshot highlights that Pacific Island countries are Australia’s closest neighbors, and being a partner of choice is essential for regional stability and security.

The report states that Australia aims to empower its neighbors to ensure the Pacific region can meet its own security needs.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia, in its 2025 Snapshot, stated that our region is under pressure, and an effective development program is key to building resilience against global shocks and climate change.

The 2025 Snapshot highlights that Australia’s International Development Policy which is the first in almost a decade is driving investments in tackling regional challenges such as poverty, economic growth, healthcare, infrastructure development, climate change, food security, disability, and gender equality.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said Australia is working to rebuild its development program, positioning itself as a partner of choice for the countries of the region while helping to ensure both security and economic strength.

Minister Wong also mentioned that Australia is standing side-by-side with Pacific leaders to announce the Pacific-led, Australia-backed Pacific Policing Initiative.

The initiative will establish regional police training Centers of Excellence and ensure the Pacific Police Support Group has a pool of trained Pacific police ready to deploy on request to meet Pacific security needs.

She emphasized that this initiative will strengthen collective peace and security throughout the Pacific.

The region’s largest economy has also committed to improving energy security and helping the Pacific meet its climate goals. This includes investments in high-quality, climate-ready infrastructure and renewable energy production to enhance economic resilience.

Australia is also committed to continuing its Labour Mobility scheme, which now employs over 25,000 people from the region.

Australia’s interests lie in a region that is peaceful, stable, and prosperous—where no country dominates, and all countries have the freedom to determine their own futures without interference.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.