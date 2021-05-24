Australia re-engaging with Fiji post COVID

The state visit of Australian Governor-General David Hurley is a sign of re-engagement between Fiji and Australia after the global pandemic.

Hurley says the two countries share ties not just on a government level but between people as well, and the return of international flights and opening of the border is also an opportunity for renewal.

The Governor-General adds it is refreshing for people to be able to travel again after some difficult times during the pandemic.

“Our visit represents a meeting between friends, between partners and between Vuvale. A coming back together or as you would say ‘toso vata’.”



Australian Governor-General David Hurley [Source: Fijian Government]

Hurley has a number of public engagements in Suva today before visiting the Northern Division on Thursday as part of his state visit.

He is the first Governor-General of Australia to visit Fiji since 1993.