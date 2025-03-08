Australia, Fiji Police deepen cooperation

[ Source: Fiji Police Force ]

The Australian Federal Police will support Fiji Police Force uplift projects, including information sharing, coordinated transnational crime operations, and corporate support leadership and professional development.

This follows a new agreement signed by the commissioners of both agencies, which aims to continue and strengthen their long-standing partnership.

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw say they will also provide Strategic Advisors to be embedded within the FPF, assisting with intelligence gathering, human resources, and strategic operational planning.

Under the agreement, the FPF will host a Regional Centre of Excellence for operational field forensics as part of the Pacific Policing Initiative.

This Centre will enhance FPF’s forensic capabilities through specialized police training and operational support, focusing on world-leading forensic techniques.

It will offer training in priority areas, including recruit training, investigations, specialist investigations, operational forensics, and analytical forensics.

Kershaw says that the AFP faces similar challenges to Fiji Police.

“When it comes to policing in general, it’s become way more complex. In Australia we have got so many difficult challenges. You know we were able to solve those problems very quickly, certainly in our own experience we not being able to solve it as quickly as we’d like.”

Fiji Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says this agreement heralds a new dawn between traditional law enforcement partners based on mutual understanding and respect.

