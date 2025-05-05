Aunt charged for aiding and abetting rape

An aunt was charged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last month for one count of aiding and abetting rape.

It is alleged she aided and abetted in the rape of her 15-year-old niece.

A 37-year-old man has been charged in relation to this matter.

Article continues after advertisement

This was revealed in the serious sexual offences statistics by the ODPP for last month.

There were a total of 11 accused persons charged with a total of 23 counts of sexual offences.

In another incident a 28-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault and indecent assault of his 12-year-old and 15-year-old stepdaughters.

A 60-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old niece.

A 12-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his six-year-old cousin.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

There was one incident where a 27-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 19-year-old man.

The alleged incident took place when the victim was seven-years-old and the accused was 15-year-old.

A 26-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a five-year-old boy while in another incident, a 29-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 23-year-old woman.

A 24-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl while in another incident, a 46-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 30-year-old woman.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.