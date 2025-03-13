Audit reveals savings

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

The Ministry of Forestry saved $2.3 million under its revised 2023 budget of $17.1 million.

This is according to the 2023 Audit Report for the Infrastructure Sector, as outlined in the Auditor General’s findings.

While the surplus might seem positive, it highlights concerns over the Ministry’s efficiency in project execution especially due to unfilled vacancies and delays in material supplies.

Article continues after advertisement

Although the Ministry’s total expenditures reached $14.8 million, which is well below the allocated budget, substantial portions of the budget were left unspent.

The report reveals that a portion of the savings was due to vacant positions, reflecting potential inefficiencies in workforce management.

Slow material procurement delayed project implementations, further contributing to unutilized funds.

The Ministry collected $384,832 in revenue, with expenditures distributed across several categories.

For established staff, $3.6 million of the $4.1 million allocated was spent, leaving $450,496 unspent. In the government wage earners’ category, $1.1 million was spent from the revised budget of $1.3 million, resulting in savings of $211,331.

Special expenditures saw $2.1 million spent out of $2.4 million, with $257,271 remaining unused. Capital expenditure reached $4.5 million of the $5.5 million revised budget, leaving a balance of $945,636.

Despite the savings indicating sound financial management, the unspent funds raise concerns about the Ministry’s ability to fully execute its planned projects. The delays in material supplies and unfilled positions point to operational inefficiencies that could affect future performance.

On a positive note, the Ministry’s financial reporting process was commended in the Auditor General’s report.

The Ministry was rated “Effective” for its timely preparation of draft financial statements. No audit adjustments were needed, and the Ministry adhered to the October 31 deadline for submitting the documents.

The management’s prompt response within 14 days and the timely finalization of signed statements further demonstrate an efficient review process.

While the Ministry of Forestry’s financial results reflect effective reporting and financial management, the unspent funds raise concerns about its project delivery and resource utilization.

The challenges posed by unfilled vacancies and material delays state areas that need improvement for more efficient operations moving forward.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.