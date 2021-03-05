Home

AstraZeneca vaccine is being administered now

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 10, 2021 6:05 am

The first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered today.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms Fiji will receive 108,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility.

He says the Health Ministry is ensuring that the vaccine is properly handled implementing relevant mechanisms.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is WHO certified and meets all the necessary requirements and measures.

