Assistance boosts maritime capabilities

[Photo: Supplied]

Maritime capabilities of the Fiji Police Force will be further boosted following a week-long training on the handling, maintenance and operations of rigid inflatable boats.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Stiveni Qiliho says the boats donated by the Japanese Government will greatly help during natural disasters and rescue missions.

Qiliho says the training assistance is timely given the rise in the fight against narcotics and preparedness on natural disaster response.

Article continues after advertisement

Insert: 100822SBQiliho5pm

“The justification that we came up with for the rigid was for the search and rescue capabilities within the 12 nautical mile zones to assist in natural disasters in quick deployment of survey teams and medical teams when the need arises. For our counter –narcotics operations that is ongoing and you will probably see this boat utilized in its first operations if the sea trials go on well it could be as early as Saturday morning.”

The assistance is part of Japan’s Economic and Social Development Programme which was delayed due to the pandemic.

This is part of the $5.5 million grant aid provided by the Japanese Government which included a patrol boat, rigid inflatable boats, rescue boats, diving equipment, underwater communication system and underwater cameras.