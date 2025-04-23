Assault on officers will not be condoned

[File Photo]

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu will not condone assault on police officers.

In a press statement, the commissioner referred to a recent incident where a farmer from Dogotuki in Labasa allegedly assaulted two police officers last Friday.

The accused was charged with one count of drunk and disorderly, three counts of serious assault, and two counts of damaging property.

He was produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court and remanded for bail application.

Tudravu says assaulting officers only makes matters worse for those in-volved, as they will face additional charges of serious assault.

He says to hinder a police officer from doing their job is an offense, and we will come down hard on anyone who assaults any police officer or tries to prevent them from executing his or her duties.

The Commissioner of Police is calling on everyone to work with police in the maintenance of law and order.

