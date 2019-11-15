Arya schools abide by COVID-19 regulations

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji says all its six secondary schools are abiding by the COVID-19 regulations as classes resume.

The Sabha confirmed in a press statement that all its schools opened as scheduled.

A survey reveals attendance was between 50 to 100 percent for Years 12 and 13 which began classes on Tuesday.

The lowest turnout was at DAV College as most students were still returning from their island homes.

The Sabha is hoping that attendance will improve from next week.

Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has also appealed to the teachers and students to be responsible and adhere to ground rules laid down by the Ministry of Education.