Artisans highlight craft’s value

Artisans at the National Women’s Expo in Suva have emphasized the urgent need to preserve traditional art forms like weaving, masi art, and pottery.

Speaking at the three-day event, the women highlighted the economic potential of these crafts, reinforcing their role in both cultural preservation and financial empowerment.

65-year-old Salote Temo, who has practiced weaving for decades, states that passing these skills to younger generations not only safeguards cultural heritage but also creates sustainable livelihoods.

She is calling on women to pass down these skills as she sees them fading.

“It’s like laid behind because nowadays our generation, they are not doing this kinds of stuff, they are very different.”

A Naitasiri resident specializing in weaving, believes more training is needed to perfect these arts.

“Not very easy, it’s very hard to make this art, I want to go to the trainings to learn everything.”

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Veronica Avugata was supporting her mother at the expo.

“She actually told me and encouraged me to come to the expo to see what she brought.”

According to these artisans, by passing down these crafts, they can ensure that valuable traditions continue to thrive and contribute to local economies.

