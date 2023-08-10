ART is vital, says Dr. Lalabalavu

Antiretroviral therapy is a lifeline for the community of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says that without this treatment, they would likely succumb to the complications of HIV and AIDS.

Dr Lalabalavu says ART is vital for people living with HIV, as the medicines combat HIV by lowering levels of the virus in the body and allowing them to live a normal, productive life.

He has reassured Fijians that the medicines are safe and will save lives.

“They do save lives. It prevents newborn babies from contracting HIV, even when their mothers and fathers are HIV positive. Antiretroviral treatment has been free for all Fijians ever since it was first brought into the country, and it will continue to be free for the life course of individuals. “

Dr Lalabalavu says the Ministry has confirmed that with ART treatment, Fijian couples with undetectable viral loads have had children who are born HIV-negative.

The Ministry of Health today received antiretroviral medications from the Indian High Commission in Fiji.

Dr Lalabalavu has acknowledged the Indian government for its support for the health of the people of Fiji, which is shown by the donation of ART medications.

He adds that the donation has given many Fijians hope for the future.