Archbishop calls for deeper Christmas reflection

Head of the Catholic Church Archbishop Peter Loy Chong [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

As Christmas approaches, Head of the Catholic Church Archbishop Peter Loy Chong is calling on Christians to look beyond the usual holiday traditions and take time to reflect on the deeper meanings of the season.

Archbishop Loy Chong reminds us that Christmas is more than just the celebration of Jesus’ birth. It is a reminder of God’s eternal plan for humanity.

He emphasizes that Christmas speaks to the enduring presence of Jesus, who has been with His people throughout history and continues to walk alongside them today and into the future.

“So the Christmas message then is how Jesus, Emmanuel, God with us, God who saves, has been in the beginning, and is working in the Judeo history, then in Christian history, and now with John’s gospel, the whole of the universe.”

In a world facing numerous challenges, economic hardships, natural disasters and social uncertainties, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong believes the message of Christmas is especially powerful. Amid these struggles, the Christmas story offers a beacon of hope.

As he explains, Jesus enters the messiness of our lives, offering not just comfort but redemption for all.

For many, the holiday season can be a reminder of both joy and hardship, but through this reflection, Archbishop Loy Chong encourages Christians to embrace the hope that Christmas brings.

He added that it is a time to pause, reflect and be reminded of the eternal presence of Jesus, offering peace and hope in uncertain times.