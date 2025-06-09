APMT expands training opportunities in Fiji

Source: Supplied

Australia Pacific Management Training has officially opened an office in Nadi, creating new opportunities for skills development, education and leadership training in Fiji and the wider Pacific.

The new centre will deliver programmes in hospitality, tourism, health and transitional support for athletes moving into careers beyond sport. It will also introduce initiatives such as AIDS education, the Study Pacific programme to position Fiji as a regional education hub and the Skills for Life and Employment pathway designed to support school leavers and reduce long-term unemployment.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa

Speaking at the opening, Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa said the new office is a significant investment in Fiji’s future.

“The establishment of this office is not just about providing a physical space for training. It is about creating opportunities, building partnerships, and fostering growth.”

Ravunawa added that APMT’s programmes will empower individuals with professional skills while also strengthening communities and promoting healthier, more purposeful lives.

The Nadi office will serve as Australia Pacific Management Training’s base in Fiji and the Pacific.

