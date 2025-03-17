ANZ funds waste collection

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

ANZ Fiji is funding rubbish collection services for Namuka Bay villages to reduce coastal pollution.

The initiative aims to address severe pollution caused by waste, largely originating from Suva’s coastal areas and washed ashore by tides.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek pointed out the importance of tackling this issue after it was observed during an ANZ community volunteering event on Namuka Island.

The rubbish, often dumped into the sea, damages coastal shores, mangroves, and marine life crucial to local livelihoods.

Many nearby villages lack proper waste collection services, leading to burning or improper disposal of rubbish into waterways.

The sponsorship will provide garbage bins to six villages, with waste transported to the Naboro Landfill. Ongoing education programs will also promote proper waste management practices.

After two years, communities will transition to self-funding, supported by the Ministry of Environment and the Navakavu Blue Growth program.

ANZ plans to extend similar support to seven more communities.

