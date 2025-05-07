ANZ Fiji warns of Mother's Day scams

[File Photo]

ANZ Fiji is encouraging customers to remain hyper-vigilant against scams this Mother’s Day, urging families to have an open conversation with each other to ensure they know how to spot the warning signs.

In particular, the bank is reminding people to be wary of fraudulent text messages or calls from ‘loved ones’ claiming to need urgent financial help.

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, using text messages, social media, and phone calls to impersonate others.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek advises regular family check-ins to stay informed about evolving scam tactics.

Yazbek adds that as scam tactics advance, recognizing warning signs is crucial.

He adds that families should also be wary of online shopping scams when buying Mother’s Day gifts, as scammers often exploit peak retail periods.

Yazbek says people must look out for red flags like inconsistent contact information, unusually low prices, or deals that seem too good to be true.

He stresses that banks will never contact customers, asking for their account or login details for online banking.

