Anti-pornography taskforce pushes for action

The Anti-Pornography Taskforce is pushing for stronger national and global action to protect children from online sexual exploitation.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the rise in internet and mobile phone use has increased the risk for young people.

He says offenders are using digital platforms to exploit children.

Naivalurua says the Anti-Pornography Taskforce is working across three main areas that focus on firm policy, support and cooperation.

“And this aligns to the global approach, which are one, robust policy, legislative governance and criminal justice frameworks. Secondly, survivor support and empowerment and cultural change and thirdly, industry cooperation.”

Naivalurua says the new unit will use technology-driven methods to detect, prevent and respond to online abuse.

“Its role is to strengthen collaboration with industry partners and develop coordinated, technology-driven approaches to detect, prevent and respond to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.”

Opposition MP Jone Usamate says he supports the work but warns of the wider impact of pornography.

“But the impact on the country can be very traumatic. In terms of, it becomes, one of the impacts is abuse and sexual exploitation becomes to be regarded as something that is normal. That I think is danger.”

The taskforce, co-chaired by Naivalurua and the Minister for Children, is expected to meet soon to assess progress and plan further steps.

