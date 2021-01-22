Anti-Human Trafficking strategy endorsed

Fiji’s first-ever National Anti-Human Trafficking strategy and a National Action Plan has been endorsed by cabinet.

Permanent Secretary for Defence, National Security and Policing Manasa Lesuma says this will provide a platform to capture or monitor any human trafficking-related activities.

Lesuma says the endorsement allows an officer to be based at the Ministry of Defence to keep records of the work being done to stop human trafficking.

“Currently, this had not been in place. Just because this had not been in place the data was there but it had not been coordinated.”

Lesuma says human trafficking is a significant transnational crime that does not respect borders and is one of the worst forms of violence.

The strategy will ensure that Fiji enhances border management capabilities, investigation and prosecution of perpetrators and identifies possible victims of human trafficking.