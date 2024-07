Six people are in custody following the seizure of more than 10 cartons containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Assistant Police Commissioner and Chief of Operations Livai Driu says the arrests and seizure were made in Nadi on Friday night.

ACP Driu says the substances came through freight via a prominent courier company.

He says the seizure is a result of the “Yavirau Operation”.

The investigation continues.