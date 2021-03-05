An apology will not stop our investigation says Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has confirmed investigation will continue against members who are allegedly involved with Sitiveni Rabuka and his proposed political party.

This comes as SODELPA MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi claims that Rabuka has apologized for sending her the email in the first place.

The email alleges that Adi Litia and others are gathering signatures for the former Party Leader’s proposed party.

SODELPA Leader Gavoka says the fact cannot be denied that names of people allegedly involved with former Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka have surfaced.

Gavoka says an apology from Rabuka alone cannot stop their investigation as it is dangerous to have people secretly involved with another party in SODELPA’s midst.

“There’s a credibility issue here Apenisa and we will not leave it at that, right now we cannot ignore the fact their names have been mentioned as people who were tasked to lead the initiative to form the party.”

Adi Litia claims she has received an apology from Rabuka for the mess that’s been created by his email.

“We have not been proven guilty but the members have been expelled from the board, where is justice. I can confirm that I have received an apology from the gentlemen who purportedly wrote that email. He has explained the mistake that he did and I have accepted his apology.”

Eight SODELPA board members are currently under investigation and will not be involved in any party affairs until findings are available.

Gavoka says they cannot let things go unchecked especially as they prepare for the next General Election.