Rakiraki Police are investigating a case of alleged sacrilege where sound equipment was stolen from a temple yesterday.

The suspect had allegedly forcefully entered the Dugapatu Mariamman Temple and stole sound equipment worth more than $1,000.

Police officers have been conducting house to house enquiries with the focus on the quick arrest of the suspect.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigation continues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.