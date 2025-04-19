Ali urges stronger support for women

[ Source: Fiji National University/Facebook ]

While more women are graduating in traditionally male-dominated fields in Fiji, gender inequality and violence against women remain major concerns.

At Fiji National University’s recent graduations, 918 out of 1,694 graduates were women, signaling a shift in fields like agriculture, business and medicine.

However, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali warns that this progress should not overshadow the ongoing gender gap in the workforce and high rates of violence against women and children.

Article continues after advertisement

“You will bring change also, so walk forward with your heads held high. I urge you also to get out of your comfort zones once you are settled in and look around at what is happening in the world in Fiji. Get interested, get political.”

Ali states that despite their educational achievements, women still face systemic barriers in leadership roles, employment, and safety.

She calls for a broader focus on these issues, urging women not only to excel in their careers but to also address the societal challenges they face.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.