News

Alcohol linked to breach in curfew arrests

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 1, 2020 6:55 am
Acohol continues to be linked to breach of curfew arrests as all those arrested between 11pm to 4am were found drunk. [Source: Fiji Police]

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says alcohol continues to be linked to breach of curfew arrests as all those arrested between 11pm to 4am were found drunk.

Qiliho says the Western Division recorded four reports where all those arrested are farmers and were found drunk along the Ra area.

The Police Commissioner says Two people were arrested in the Southern Division involved a 40-year-old man who was found drunk at the Nabua area while a 21-year-old man were arrested at Khalsa area in Tacirua.

Article continues after advertisement

Qiliho adds that the Eastern, Central and the Northern Division recorded no reports of breach of curfew.

