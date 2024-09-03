Alarming health statistics emerge from workplace screenings

A health screening conducted by the Health Ministry in the past 12 months has highlighted a growing concern among younger workers.

While providing an update on the National Policy on Healthy Catering and Sale of Food and Beverages, Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says 107 workplaces were assessed where 3,156 employees participated in the screenings.

According to the findings, younger workers particularly those aged 20 to 25 are increasingly at risk with 60 percent of this age group identified as being at higher risk of developing non-communicable diseases.

The Minister says 50 percent of the workers screened were classified as obese while 32 percent were found to have high blood pressure and five percent of these individuals falling into the severe hypertension category.

Dr Lalabalavu states that 41 percent of the total workforce screened were found to be at a heightened risk of future heart disease.

A policy has been adopted to try and reduce the effects of Non-Communicable-Diseases in the workplace.

“So this policy is a bold step in tackling NCDs in Fiji, and mainly the ultimate goal of the policy is to reduce the number of people in Fiji developing NCDs and succumbing to the complications of diabetes, heart disease, which are the most common causes of sickness and death in Fiji.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the Ministry in partnership with JICA plans to continue its efforts in raising awareness and promoting healthier practices within workplaces across the country as part of a broader strategy to combat the growing NCD crisis.