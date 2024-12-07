AI is being used for some legal work: Clarke

Fiji law society President Wylie Clarke while presenting at the 26th Attorney General’s Conference

Fiji law society President Wylie Clarke emphasizes the inevitability of AI deeply entrenching itself in legal practice.

While presenting at the 26th Attorney General’s Conference, Clarke notes that firms around the world, including those in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, are already adopting AI tools in various forms.

However, Clarke warns that while AI has the potential to revolutionize the legal field, it is crucial that AI tools are tailored specifically for legal work.

Reflecting on the challenges AI presents, Clarke also drew parallels with other industries, such as education, where AI is disrupting traditional methods.

Clarke referenced a medical school in the US that has even integrated AI into its syllabus, assessing students based on their ability to ask the right questions of AI and interpreting its responses as a model he believes could be applied in legal training.

Despite the many benefits AI offers, Clarke cautions against over-reliance, highlighting a case in the US where lawyers, relying too heavily on AI, presented fabricated legal precedents that led to severe sanctions.

“AI is actually testing our lawyers and my legal knowledge. Because the key to getting the right outcome from AI is you’ve got to ask it the right question. And that requires, you know, really sound legal knowledge and understanding of the issues. Because it’s no point asking the AI the wrong question because you’re going to get the wrong answer.”

In his own firm, Clarke shares positive experiences with AI, particularly its ability to quickly summarize complex contracts and aid in legal research.

Nevertheless, Clarke acknowledged that there are still significant challenges to overcome, particularly in jurisdictions like Fiji, where laws and regulations around AI use remain underdeveloped.