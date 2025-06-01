AI enhances GP workflow, says Bancroft

It’s crucial to understand that artificial intelligence should not feel disruptive, nor is it intended to replace general practitioners.

This point has been emphasized by independent consultant Danielle Bancroft, who explains that GPs have, in fact, been utilizing AI-powered tools for many decades to enhance their clinical workflow.

However, she adds that AI has now become significantly more advanced, widely accessible, and is trained on extensive human language models.

Article continues after advertisement

Bancroft says the doctors and administrative staff will now be able to save time on their behind-the-scenes tasks.

“It should reduce the paperwork, surface the right data at the right time, adapt to your style and support decision-making. It’s not here to replace you, it’s here to support you. So what does that look like? What should AI do for you as a clinician in everyday work? It’s time saved, admin reduced, workflows respected and risk managed.”

Bancroft states that this one-size-fits-all tool will close the gaps and ensure all documentation is completed and managed on time.

She adds that it will also allow doctors to be well-prepared to treat patients who come for follow-up check-ups.

Bancroft was speaking at the three-day conference, themed “AI-Powered Health Care,” aims to examine the benefits of AI and how it is changing the landscape of medical practice.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.