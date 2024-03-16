AI can enhance consumer experiences: Ali

Permanent Secretary for Trade and Communications Shaheen Ali at World Consumer Rights Day celebrations in Suva [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communication/Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Trade and Communications Shaheen Ali asserts that artificial intelligence is set to transform Fiji’s economy.

Speaking at World Consumer Rights Day celebrations in Suva, Ali emphasized AI’s potential to enhance consumer experiences and drive progress.

Ali says AI technologies can develop marketing, analyze customer data, predict behaviors, and personalize experiences.

He says this can lead to targeted advertising, optimized pricing, and automated customer service, including AI-powered chatbots.

The Trade PS highlights Fiji’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies for societal improvement.

As we mark World Consumer Rights Day, we are reminded of the critical role we all play in shaping a fair and just marketplace—this includes an environment where consumers can reap the benefits of new technologies like AI while doing it in complete safety.

However, Ali cautioned consumers to remain vigilant about AI’s impact on their rights.

Amidst the promise of AI-driven advancements, we must remain vigilant in ensuring that these technologies are developed and deployed responsibly, with due consideration for ethical principles and consumer rights.

Ali called for consumer advocacy to ensure policies safeguard consumer interests, urging stakeholders to implement measures.