AI can aid Fijians in addressing challenges

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 8, 2024 11:50 am

American Data Scientist, Dr Rumman Chowdury

Artificial intelligence is a technology or a tool if used correctly by individuals.

It can be used to solve very significant real-world problems such as climate change.

This has been highlighted by American Data Scientist Dr Rumman Chowdury when presenting on the topic of AI Wave in the Pacific.

Dr Chowdury states that there have been significant improvement made in weather prediction as AI processes many significant variables used for weather predictions.

The Data Scientist explains that AI is not capable of replacing human creative thinking especially tasks that require human intelligence.

She says this is because AI can only mimic the data that is dumped into its models but cannot execute creative thinking.

American Data Scientist Dr Rumman Chowdury

“So, what I advise young people today, like realize that we’re at the very, very early days of using this technology and the technology remains unproven. We have not yet really figured out how to incorporate the technology meaningfully in ways that will be useful to us for many different reasons, right? So, I definitely advise people to be knowledgeable about how the technology fundamentally works”

Dr Chowdury says people might feel reluctant to understand AI due to its complex nature however, she advises the need to find out how technology around us works.

She states that human beings are uniquely capable of evolving, learning, observing from the environment in a way that actually artificial intelligence can’t do and our ability to synthesize information will actually make us more resilient to false information online.

She adds that it will take a little bit of time and we all have to be mindful and be educated about the technologies and tools that evolve around us.

 

