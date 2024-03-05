Agriculture ministry warns of homemade pesticides

[ Source : Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture is warning the public to not purchase pesticides that are repacked and do not have proper labelling and a registration number on the label.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Dr Andrew Tukana says there has been an increase in the sale of illegal homemade pesticides.

Dr Tukana states that according to the Pesticides Act of 1971 and 1976, the Ministry is the sole regulator of the registration and sale of pesticides in Fiji.

The PS stresses that all pesticides sold in Fiji must be registered under the Act by the Registrar of Pesticides based at the Koronivia Research Station.

Dr. Tukana adds that under the regulation, no individual is allowed to manufacture, pack or sell any unregistered pesticides.

During a recent survey, the agriculture PS said that the Ministry confiscated several pesticides from retailers around the country.

He is strongly advising the public against the purchasing of unregistered pesticides.