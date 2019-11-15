Agriculture export thrives despite the pandemic

The Agriculture Ministry confirms that export of agricultural products this year has increased compared to last year despite the pandemic.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass during the first series of targeted sector-based investment webinar.

Dass states the Ministry managed to rake in $234m in total value of the 223 crop and livestock products and produce that were exported to 47 countries last year.

He also highlighted the opportunities for investment in Fiji’s agricultural sector to over 300 participants worldwide and spearheaded the discussion on transforming the agriculture agenda in Fiji.

Dass adds they noted a two percent growth in value for export this year, recorded a 14 percent growth in volume of only fresh or chilled export.

This is reflected with an 11 percent growth rate per month in volume of export from January to March.

“Ministry of Agriculture aims to provide end-to-end support to any investor who wants to come to Fiji and invest in the agricultural sector and the growth opportunity is tremendous. If you look at the combined value of livestock, last year the import was more $130m. So we are not talking about small value, we are talking about massive game that anybody can make by investing in this sectors.”

He also confirms that the crop and livestock export continued to increase in the last seven years.

The Ministry is putting together incentives to boost investor confidence for the utilization of the vacant 80 percent arable land for agricultural activity.

Dass says potential areas for investment in Fiji’s agriculture sector lies in the sheep, beef, or dairy and a wide variety of crops and vegetables.