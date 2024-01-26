Agreement signed to boost agriculture sector

[File Photo]

The Agriculture Ministry signed an agreement with the Government of Israel which is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the agriculture sector.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says the landmark agreement has the potential to bring about positive changes not only in the agriculture sector, but also in the economic, social and environmental aspects of our nation.

Rayalu says the new agriculture cooperation is a step towards strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cultural understanding.

“As we engage in regular cross border exchanges, farmer to farmer collaborations and joint research projects, we will build friendships and partnerships that go beyond the realm of agriculture.”



Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Such interactions will enhance cultural understanding, promote peace, and create a strong foundation for mutual respect and cooperation between our nations.

Rayalu says the endorsement of agriculture cooperation between Fiji and Israel is not just a symbolic gesture, it is a commitment to a better future for the agriculture sector, economies, and our people.